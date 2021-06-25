Shanghai parents improving children's road safety

Shanghai citizens' awareness of road safety has significantly improved, with more parents taking children's road safety seriously, according to a report from Safe Kids Worldwide.

Imaginechina

Shanghai citizens' awareness of road safety has significantly improved, with more parents taking children's road safety seriously, according to the latest report conducted by Safe Kids Worldwide.

The report researches parents in Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen about their awareness and use of child restraint systems or child car seats, as well as their opinions about regulations on child restraint systems.

It found Shanghai parents have the highest awareness and use of child car seats among the three surveyed cities. Some 88 percent of Shanghai parents use child car seats, compared with 75 percent in Shenzhen and 71 percent in Beijing.

Notably, since 2017, Shanghai parents have made great strides in correctly using child restraint systems for child car seats to reduce the risk of injuries to children. Now more than 60 percent of surveyed parents in Shanghai frequently use child restraint systems for child car seats when inside a motor vehicle, compared with 33 percent in 2017.

On June 1, the newly revised Law of the People's Republic of China on the Protection of Minors was enacted, requiring all children to be secured in a child restraint system or child car seat when inside a motor vehicle.

About 70 percent of parents said they are aware of this regulation, while 96 percent of them said the regulation should be more clear.

"Awareness of the correct use of child car seats should be improved by expanding publicity. We'd better start from the community level, especially for pregnant women and parents of newborns," said Cui Minyan, director of Safe Kids Worldwide China. "Also, more guidance is needed for the public."

Safe Kids Worldwide, formerly Safe Kids USA, is a global nonprofit organization working to prevent childhood injuries through research, community outreach, legislative advocacy and media awareness campaigns. The report was written by Safe Kids Worldwide and sponsored by General Motors.