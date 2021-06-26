﻿
Tesla to 'recall' over 285,000 cars in China due to faulty software

Tesla will "recall" over 285,000 cars from the Chinese market after an investigation found issues with its assisted driving software that could cause road collisions.
A Tesla car is parked outside its store at HKRI Taikoo Hui, a shopping and office complex, in Shanghai on June 22, 2021.

Electric car giant Tesla will "recall" over 285,000 cars from the Chinese market after an investigation found issues with its assisted driving software that could cause road collisions, a government regulator announced late on Friday.

Tesla would contact affected users to upgrade their vehicle's software remotely for free, a State Administration of Market Regulation notice said, adding that it affects some imported and domestically manufactured Model 3 and Model Y vehicles.

"The recall plan was filed with the State Administration of Market Regulation, and it was decided to recall the following vehicles from today," SAMR said.

"Due to issues with the cruise control system... the driver can easily activate the cruise control function by mistake," the Chinese government agency said in the notice.

"A sudden increase in vehicle speed will occur, which could... in extreme cases, cause a collision, posing safety hazards."

