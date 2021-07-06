China sees over 1 million new-energy registered cars

More than 1.1 million new-energy cars have been registered in China in the first half of this year, a record high for the same period in any year.

More than 1.1 million new-energy cars have been registered in China in the first half of this year, a record high for the same period in any year, the Ministry of Public Security said Tuesday.

The number represents an over 200 percent rise from the same period last year and accounts for nearly eight percent of the total car registrations.

By the end of June, China had 6.03 million new-energy vehicles, which is 2.06 percent of the total number of cars in the country.