BMW recalls 8,097 defective cars in China

BMW (China) Automotive Trading Ltd. is recalling 8,097 vehicles due to safety risks in airbag inflators, China's market regulator said Monday.

The recall involves imported 1 Series, 2 Series, 3 Series, 4 Series, 5 Series, X1, X3, X4, X5, X5 M, X6, and X6 Active Hybrid cars manufactured between February 17, 2005, and August 27, 2017, according to a statement from the State Administration for Market Regulation.

When these cars' airbags are being inflated, the flawed gas generating agent could cause overpressure which may break up the inflators and pose safety hazards, the statement said.

The automaker has promised to replace the faulty parts free of charge.