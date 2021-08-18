Biz / Auto

Tesla expands legal, external relations workforce in China

Tesla Inc is hiring managers for legal and external relations teams in China.
CFP

The Tesla charging station at the Tesla China headquarter in Beijing.

Tesla Inc is hiring managers for legal and external relations teams in China, according to a job post on its WeChat account, as the electric car maker faces public scrutiny in the country over security and customer service complaints.

US-based Tesla, which is making electric Model 3 sedans and Model Y sport-utility vehicles in Shanghai, is hiring external relations managers in several Chinese cities, including Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen.

The job advertisement went into details of external relations positions, but the individual positions revealed that the manager would also handle government relations.

Reuters reported in May, citing people familiar with the matter, that Tesla was boosting its engagement with mainland regulators and beefing up its government relations team.

The company is looking for public relations managers and is hiring lawyers specializing in the construction, anti-monopoly and data privacy protection areas.

In April, a customer of Tesla, displeased with its handling of a complaint about bad brakes, climbed atop a Tesla car at a protest at the Shanghai Auto Show. Videos of the incident went viral.

Source: Reuters
Follow Us

