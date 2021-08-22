﻿
Biz / Auto

China's car rental market to top 100b yuan by 2022: report

Xinhua
  12:27 UTC+8, 2021-08-22       0
China's car rental market is about to enter the high-speed growth period and top 100 billion yuan (US$15.39 billion) next year, according to a report.
Xinhua
  12:27 UTC+8, 2021-08-22       0

China's car rental market is about to enter the high-speed growth period and top 100 billion yuan (US$15.39 billion) next year, according to a report.

The market will embrace high-speed development after the car rental industry reshuffled over the previous five or six years, according to a report by Internet data analysis service provider Analysys.

In 2021, the industry saw some car renting companies with high competitiveness including China Auto Rental and eHi taking the major share of the market.

There are 418 million Chinese people with a driving license in 2020, but the private car ownership is only 244 million in the same year. As the number of legal drivers without a private car increased sharply, a large customer base for the car rental market emerged, noted the report.

Thanks to favorable policies and growing consumption, the country's car rental demand is expanding steadily, the report reads.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     