Shanghai's vehicle exports surge in first three quarters

Shanghai exported 333,000 motor vehicles in the first three quarters of 2021, up 164 percent from the same period last year, Shanghai customs said Monday.

The total value of these vehicles was 37.85 billion yuan (US$5.92 billion), up 224 percent year on year, said the customs.

The European Union and Australia were the top two export markets for Shanghai vehicles from January to September, receiving 67,000 and 53,000 vehicles, respectively. The figures accounted for 36.2 percent of Shanghai's total automobile exports.

Shanghai's import and export volume totaled 2.92 trillion yuan in the first three quarters, up 15.4 percent year on year. The municipality's exports rose by 9.9 percent, while imports went up 19.1 percent.