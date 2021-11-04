What's new at CIIE: an intelligent, immersive Chinese cockpit of the future

Faurecia is demonstrating its full range of ready-to-integrate seating, interior and electronic technologies.

Exploiting its full technology portfolio and integration expertise, Faurecia is revealing at CIIE a complete cockpit interior to provide an immersive, personalized journey adapted to the needs of Chinese consumers.

From smart surfaces, innovative HMI (human machine interface), occupant monitoring and wellness applications to full cabin infotainment with pillar to pillar displays, Faurecia is demonstrating its full range of ready-to-integrate seating, interior and electronic technologies to support OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) in China.

The demonstrator also showcases Faurecia's unique LUMI innovation which embeds lighting features within the seating, enabling OEMs to create a differentiating interior styling.



This demonstrator highlights the maturity of Faurecia's innovation ecosystem in China.

Multimodal HMI solutions have been developed with innovation partner Horizon Robotics and LUMI, the innovative lighting thread material, has been developed for Faurecia's exclusive use with a Shanghai-based university.

