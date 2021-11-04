﻿
Biz / Auto

What's new at CIIE: an intelligent, immersive Chinese cockpit of the future

﻿ Wang Yanlin
Wang Yanlin
  17:32 UTC+8, 2021-11-05       0
Faurecia is demonstrating its full range of ready-to-integrate seating, interior and electronic technologies.
﻿ Wang Yanlin
Wang Yanlin
  17:32 UTC+8, 2021-11-05       0
What's new at CIIE: an intelligent, immersive Chinese cockpit of the future

The interior of Faurecia's cockpit of the future

Exploiting its full technology portfolio and integration expertise, Faurecia is revealing at CIIE a complete cockpit interior to provide an immersive, personalized journey adapted to the needs of Chinese consumers.

From smart surfaces, innovative HMI (human machine interface), occupant monitoring and wellness applications to full cabin infotainment with pillar to pillar displays, Faurecia is demonstrating its full range of ready-to-integrate seating, interior and electronic technologies to support OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) in China.

The demonstrator also showcases Faurecia's unique LUMI innovation which embeds lighting features within the seating, enabling OEMs to create a differentiating interior styling.

This demonstrator highlights the maturity of Faurecia's innovation ecosystem in China.

Multimodal HMI solutions have been developed with innovation partner Horizon Robotics and LUMI, the innovative lighting thread material, has been developed for Faurecia's exclusive use with a Shanghai-based university.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
China International Import Expo
CIIE
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     