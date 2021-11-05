﻿
Audi to bet on pure electric vehicles and autonomous driving

﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  10:08 UTC+8, 2021-11-06
Audi will release pure-electric models only beginning in 2026 and invest heavily in autonomous-driving technologies, the luxury car brand said during a CIIE event on Friday.
Audi will release pure-electric models only beginning in 2026 and invest heavily in autonomous-driving technologies, the luxury car brand said during a China International Import Expo event.

It's the fourth time Audi attending CIIE in Shanghai. The company is showcasing its RS e-tron GT and a luxury full-electric concept car in its booth in Hall 2.1.

"Audi has forged deep bonds with China for more than 30 years, and we want to further contribute to the sustainable development of China," said Audi China President Werner Eichhorn.

Beginning in 2026, the premium brand will release new models that are powered purely by electricity only, and gradually phase out the production of internal combustion engines by 2033, it said.

Meanwhile, Audi is investing 15 billion euros (US$17.3 billion) on research covering electric vehicles and autonomous driving.

Audi is actively supporting China in achieving its goal to have peak carbon emissions before 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060, the company said.

  Dong Jun / SHINE
China International Import Expo
CIIE
