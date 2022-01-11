Tesla's Shanghai gigafactory delivers over 480,000 vehicles in 2021

Tesla's Shanghai plant delivered over 480,000 vehicles in 2021, the US electric carmaker said Tuesday.

Deliveries at the Shanghai Gigafactory stood at 484,130 vehicles last year, an increase of 235 percent from 2020.

Last year, over 160,000 of Tesla's made-in-China cars were exported to over 10 countries and regions in Europe and Asia.

The localization rate of spares reached 90 percent with 92 percent of Tesla's battery metal parts in the Shanghai plant capable of being recycled.