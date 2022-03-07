Biz / Auto

Huawei-powered smart car hitting the road

The AITO M5, the first car powered with Huawei's operating system and features, has begun delivery to end users. One hundred thousand can be produced this year in smart factories.
The AITO M5 is a medium-size sport utility vehicle equipped with the Huawei-developed HarmonyOS system, a smart cockpit and hybrid energy system.

The AITO M5, the first car powered with Huawei's operating system and features, has begun delivery to end users. One hundred thousand cars can be produced this year in smart manufacturing factories – a number which will increase when more plants open – the company said at a Shanghai event.

It runs on both electricity and gasoline to support a maximum cruising range of up to 1,100 kilometers, better than Tesla and most electric cars.

Jointly developed by Huawei and SERES, the acronym AITO stands for "Adding Intelligence to Auto," said Zhang Zhengyuan, chief marketing officer at SERES.

It can be seamlessly connected to more than 220 million HarmonyOS devices, including smartphones.

The smart car is available at 100 dealerships in 36 cities nationwide, but that number will triple to 300 by the end of the year.

Huawei
