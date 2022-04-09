Tesla recalls Model 3 vehicles in China over defects in semiconductor components

Electric carmaker Tesla launched a recall of 127,785 vehicles in China due to potential defects in semiconductor components, China's top quality watchdog said.

The recall involves Model 3 vehicles manufactured between January 11, 2019 and January 25, 2022, with 34,207 of them imported and 93,578 made in China, according to a statement from the State Administration for Market Regulation.

Faulty semiconductor components might cause failure to start a car or the loss of driving power. In extreme cases, such defects may increase the risk of collisions, thereby posing potential safety hazards, said the statement.

The Beijing and Shanghai branches of Tesla promised to update the software on the recalled vehicles or replace defected parts free of charge.