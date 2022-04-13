Biz / Auto

China home to 40 pct of world's hydrogen refueling stations: official

Xinhua
  21:10 UTC+8, 2022-04-13       0
China has completed the construction of over 250 hydrogen refueling stations, accounting for about 40 percent of the global total, according to an energy official.
Xinhua
  21:10 UTC+8, 2022-04-13       0

China has completed the construction of over 250 hydrogen refueling stations, accounting for about 40 percent of the global total, as it strives to fulfill its pledge to develop hydrogen energy to tackle climate change, according to an energy official.

The country is also developing projects in producing hydrogen from renewable energy and reducing the cost of water electrolysis, while it continues to explore storage and transportation, said Liu Yafang, an official with the National Energy Administration.

Hydrogen energy is used to power vehicles, especially buses and heavy-duty trucks. Over 6,000 vehicles on the road are installed with hydrogen fuel cells, accounting for 12 percent of the global total, Liu added.

China had released a plan for the development of hydrogen energy for the 2021-2035 period in late March.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Huizhi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     