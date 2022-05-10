Production picks up pace at Tesla's Shanghai factory

A total of 10,000 vehicles had rolled off the production line by April 30 in US carmaker Tesla's Shanghai Gigafactory since it resumed production, according to the company.

A total of 10,000 vehicles had rolled off the production line by April 30 in US carmaker Tesla's Shanghai Gigafactory since it resumed production on April 19 after a brief hiatus, according to the company.

In the first four months of this year, Tesla's Shanghai factory delivered 183,686 vehicles, over 1.7 times the amount for the same period last year, already surpassing the total for 2020.

Due to the latest COVID-19 resurgence in the city, the Shanghai Gigafactory had suspended production for over 20 days.

The company said its Shanghai factory has already started manufacturing vehicles for export to the Asia-Pacific and European markets.

"We believe that the epidemic situation is only a short test and challenge. We have seen the capacity of all sectors to cope with the challenges in the process of resuming work," said Tao Lin, vice president of Tesla. "We believe that production will soon return to normal."

Tesla's Shanghai Gigafactory is the first wholly foreign-owned car manufacturing enterprise in China. Deliveries from the Shanghai Gigafactory stood at 484,130 vehicles last year, an increase of 235 percent from 2020 and accounting for 51.7 percent of Tesla's global production capacity in 2021.