Tesla needs to cut staff by 10%, pauses all hiring: Musk
Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk said the electric carmaker needs to "make a roughly 10 percent reduction in staff," according to an e-mail sent to executives on Thursday and seen by Reuters.
In the e-mail titled "pause all hiring worldwide," he said: "I have a super bad feeling about the economy."
Source: Reuters Editor: Liu Qi
