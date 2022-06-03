Tesla needs to cut staff by 10%, pauses all hiring: Musk

Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk said the electric carmaker needs to "make a roughly 10 percent reduction in staff," according to an email sent to executives on Thursday.

Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk said the electric carmaker needs to "make a roughly 10 percent reduction in staff," according to an e-mail sent to executives on Thursday and seen by Reuters.

In the e-mail titled "pause all hiring worldwide," he said: "I have a super bad feeling about the economy."