Biz / Auto

Tesla cuts job openings since Musk's economic warning

Reuters
  09:30 UTC+8, 2022-06-17       0
Tesla's actions are a concerning sign of the health of the global economy as markets contract, inflation soars and recession worries run rampant.
Reuters
  09:30 UTC+8, 2022-06-17       0
SSI ļʱ
Tesla cuts job openings since Musk's economic warning
AFP

In this file photo taken on May 6, 2021, Ben Rich charges his Tesla vehicle at a supercharging station in Parsippany, New Jersey.

Tesla has cut job postings by 14 percent since Chief Executive Elon Musk warned he was worried about the economy, needed to reduce staff and would pause hiring worldwide.

Tesla's actions are a concerning sign of the health of the global economy as markets contract, inflation soars and recession worries run rampant.

The number of job listings on Tesla's website has dropped to 5,011 from 5,855 at the start of the month, according to data provided to Reuters by Thinknum Alternative Data. Listings are down 32 percent from a recent high on May 21.

In addition, about 20 people identifying themselves as Tesla employees said they were laid off, let go or had positions terminated in the past week in online postings and interviews with Reuters. That is a tiny number compared with the size of Tesla's workforce, but several described being part of a 10 percent job reduction, signaling that the company is indeed laying off workers.

Other Tesla workers cited a sense of uncertainty over how job cuts would be implemented and said Musk's order earlier this month that they return to the office and stop working remotely had made their positions untenable.

Tesla did not respond to Reuters' request for comment.

The full scope of the job reductions and to what extent those cuts have been offset by additional hiring was not immediately clear, and Tesla remains a sought-after employer with a climate-focused mission and a record of innovation that has fueled rocketing vehicle sales.

Tesla, which had about 100,000 employees globally at the end of last year, also canceled three online recruitment events for China that had been scheduled this month.

Tesla has continued to hire in some areas, including Germany, where Tesla is ramping up production on a delayed electric vehicle factory near Berlin. The regional economy minister for Brandenburg, the state where the plant is located, said earlier this week that Tesla was hiring 500 to 600 new workers per month and had recruited about 4,500 people so far.

'Super bad' start to Musk messages

Musk told Tesla executives in an e-mail on June 2 seen by Reuters he had a "super bad feeling" about the economy and that the company needed to cut staff by about 10 percent and "pause all hiring worldwide."

He followed up the next day with a note to all employees saying 10 percent job cuts would apply to salaried workers, not hourly workers. And on June 4 he tweeted that over the next 12 months salaried worker headcount would remain the same and the total headcount at Tesla would likely increase.

Musk's warning about the economy was read by analysts as a warning for the broader auto sector, which has seen strong demand relative to production despite two years of global pandemic and increasing concern of the risk of recession.

Tesla has achieved record deliveries and earnings despite supply chain constraints, but a lockdown in Shanghai cut production. Its share price also has dropped 40 percent this year, partly because of concerns by Tesla investors about Musk's offer to buy Twitter.

Others found evidence that Tesla had pulled back on job postings in recent weeks. Hedge fund Snow Bull Capital calculated a 24 percent drop in Tesla job postings globally in the first week of June, and a 12 percent decrease in the second week of June.

Julian Cantu, who had been working for Tesla for over a year in Austin, Texas, said that he was told that his job had been eliminated.

"I didn't necessarily think it would happen to me," said Cantu, who was paid on an hourly basis.

Cantu told Reuters that several other members of his team had also had their jobs eliminated. Some of them had moved to Texas to work for Tesla, he said.

Others who have left Tesla include the company's country manager in Singapore, the company's senior representative in India, a market it has suspended plans to enter, and a senior manager at Tesla's Texas factory.

Source: Reuters   Editor: Liu Qi
Elon Musk
Twitter
SSI ļʱ
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     