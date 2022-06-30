Biz / Auto

GM inks US$100m investment deal with Pudong to show commitment and confidence

﻿ Huang Yixuan
Huang Yixuan
  19:56 UTC+8, 2022-06-30       0
General Motors and Shanghai's Pudong New Area government sign a Letter of Intent for the automaker's proposed US$100-million investment in the GM Premium Import business.
﻿ Huang Yixuan
Huang Yixuan
  19:56 UTC+8, 2022-06-30       0

General Motors and Shanghai's Pudong New Area government on Thursday inked a Letter of Intent for the automaker's proposed investment of US$100 million in the GM Premium Import business.

"Our latest agreement demonstrates GM's long-term confidence in Pudong, Shanghai and the Chinese market," said Julian Blissett, GM executive vice president and president of GM China. "It will enable us to capitalize on emerging opportunities to delight consumers with a greater array of products and services."

The new investment follows last year's expansion of the GM China Advanced Design Center in Pudong, a US$300-million investment in Chinese startup Momenta, and the launch of China's first Ultium Center in Pudong to assemble battery packs for GM's growing number of new energy vehicles for the domestic market.

The new Premium Import business, tailored for China, will present a curated collection of iconic GM products through an innovative platform-based business model, and will complement the existing portfolio and business models, the company said.

The portfolio will range from full-size SUVs and pickup trucks to performance cars, to address evolving demand in the niche market, complementing GM's locally-produced model and brand lineup.

GM's cooperation with Pudong dates back about 25 years with the establishment of the SAIC-GM and PATAC joint ventures.

"Since then, we have been deeply rooted here," Blissett said. "We view Pudong and Shanghai not only as the automotive industry powerhouse in China, but also a welcoming home for innovators."

The company has built a full-fledged capability in manufacturing, design, engineering and R&D in China, and introduced five distinct brands and a wide spectrum of products across all major market segments.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Pudong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     