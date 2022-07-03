Biz / Auto

Tesla deliveries fall with temporary closure of China factory

AFP
  10:25 UTC+8, 2022-07-03       0
Tesla's deliveries of electric vehicles fell in the second quarter compared to the previous one due mainly to a weekslong closure of its factory in China, the company said.
AFP
  10:25 UTC+8, 2022-07-03       0
Tesla deliveries fall with temporary closure of China factory
Xinhua

Tesla Gigafactory in Shanghai is seen on June 14, 2022.

Tesla's deliveries of electric vehicles fell in the second quarter compared to the previous one due mainly to a weekslong closure of its factory in China, the company said on Saturday.

Elon Musk's enterprise delivered 254,695 vehicles from April to June, it said in a statement.

That's 27 percent more than the same period a year ago but down 18 percent from the January-to-March quarter of 2022 and the first such decline in more than two years.

This marks a disappointment for a company that says it is posting strong growth, touting the opening of two new factories this year, in Germany and Texas.

The drop in deliveries was bigger than that anticipated by analysts, who had expected 264,000 vehicles to be handed over to buyers, according to FactSet, a financial data and software company.

Tesla warned in April that supply chain snarls hitting the auto industry, in general, would keep disrupting the company's production until the end of the year.

Still, it delivered a record number of cars in the first quarter of 2022.

But in the second quarter, Tesla had to grapple with the closure of its Shanghai factory for several weeks because of the lockdown in China due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

In its statement on Saturday, the company said it produced 258,000 vehicles in the second quarter "despite ongoing supply chain challenges and factory shutdowns beyond our control."

It also said June was the highest vehicle production month in Tesla's history.

Elsewhere in the industry, General Motors and Toyota saw their second-quarter sales in the United States drop by 15 percent and 23 percent respectively, compared to the same period in 2021.

Source: AFP   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Tesla
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     