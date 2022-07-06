Biz / Auto

China sees over 10 mln new energy vehicles on road

Xinhua
  20:20 UTC+8, 2022-07-06       0
By the end of June, China saw a total of 10.01 million new energy vehicles (NEVs) going on the road, according to statistics by the Ministry of Public Security.
Xinhua
  20:20 UTC+8, 2022-07-06       0

By the end of June, China saw a total of 10.01 million new energy vehicles (NEVs) going on the road, according to statistics by the Ministry of Public Security.

The country saw approximately 406 million motor vehicles on the road and 492 million motor vehicle drivers as of June, said the ministry.

During the first half of 2022, around 2.2 million NEVs were registered, hitting a new high with an increase of more than 1.1 million year on year. They accounted for nearly 20 percent of all new automobile registrations.

As of June, 81 Chinese cities hit the threshold of 1 million automobiles on the road, up 7 cities year-on-year, 37 cities the threshold of 2 million, and 20 cities the threshold of 3 million. In particular, automobiles in Beijing surpassed 6 million, followed by Chengdu and Chongqing with 5 million on the road, said the ministry.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Huizhi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     