Ford recalls nearly 60,000 Explorer SUVs in China

Ford China Co., Ltd. started recalling 59,935 imported vehicles from the Chinese market, the country's top quality watchdog said in a statement.

The recall involved imported Explorer SUVs manufactured between November 12, 2012 and September 30, 2017, according to the State Administration for Market Regulation.

Certain vehicles' exposure to road salt can cause their cross-axis ball joint to corrode and seize, resulting in a fracture of the outboard section of the rear suspension toe-link. The rear toe-link failure can result in a loss of steering control, increasing the risk of a crash, said the statement.

Ford will replace the faulty parts free of charge to eliminate risks, the statement added.