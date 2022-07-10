Biz / Auto

Ford recalls nearly 60,000 Explorer SUVs in China

Xinhua
  18:45 UTC+8, 2022-07-10       0
Ford China Co., Ltd. started recalling 59,935 imported vehicles from the Chinese market, the country's top quality watchdog said in a statement.
Xinhua
  18:45 UTC+8, 2022-07-10       0

Ford China Co., Ltd. started recalling 59,935 imported vehicles from the Chinese market, the country's top quality watchdog said in a statement.

The recall involved imported Explorer SUVs manufactured between November 12, 2012 and September 30, 2017, according to the State Administration for Market Regulation.

Certain vehicles' exposure to road salt can cause their cross-axis ball joint to corrode and seize, resulting in a fracture of the outboard section of the rear suspension toe-link. The rear toe-link failure can result in a loss of steering control, increasing the risk of a crash, said the statement.

Ford will replace the faulty parts free of charge to eliminate risks, the statement added.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Huizhi
Ford
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     