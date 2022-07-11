Biz / Auto

China's auto exports surge in June, hitting record high

China's auto exports sustained their growth momentum last month, hitting a record high and soaring 57.4 percent year on year, industry data showed on Monday.
In June, auto companies exported a total of 249,000 vehicles, climbing 1.8 percent from a month earlier, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.

Some 198,000 passenger cars were exported last month, jumping 65.6 percent from the previous year, and exports of commercial vehicles stood at 51,000 units, an increase of 32.4 percent, the association said.

In the first half, China's auto exports rose 47.1 percent year on year to nearly 1.22 million units.

New energy vehicles have become a bright spot of China's auto exports, with some Chinese brands entering the markets of developed countries such as many in Europe, with growing global recognition and increasing competitiveness, the association noted.

Exports of new energy vehicles came in at 202,000 units in the first six months, skyrocketing 130 percent.

