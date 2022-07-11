Tesla June sales jump 138% to record 80,000 vehicles

The booming sales after its Shanghai Gigafactory resumed production showed the strong resilience of China's economy and flourishing demand for fully electric vehicles.

Tesla sold a record 80,000 China-made vehicles in June, showing a robust recovery from its earlier production halt.

The US automaker's sales of 78,906 China-made vehicles was an increase of 138 percent year on year, data from the China Passenger Car Association showed. It delivered 77,938 vehicles, surging 177 percent from the same period last year to reach a record high.

In the first half of 2022, nearly 300,000 vehicles have rolled off the production line at Tesla's Shanghai plant, with its deliveries in the six-month period equivalent to over 60 percent of the deliveries for the whole of 2021.

Almost 100,000 vehicles were delivered to overseas markets.

The booming sales after its Shanghai Gigafactory resumed production showed the strong resilience of China's economy as well as the flourishing market for fully electric vehicles, Tesla said.

Its Model Y became the bestseller on the domestic market in June, with deliveries topping 52,55, up 2.5 times.

According to data from the association, China's overall retail sales of passenger cars in June added up to 1.94 million vehicles, up 22.6 percent year on year.

The month-on-month increase, meanwhile, was 43.5 percent in June, the fastest pace in the past nearly six years.

Among them, new-energy passenger cars posted a total wholesale sales of 571,000 vehicles, 141.4 percent higher than a year earlier, and the retail sales up 130.8 percent to 532,000 vehicles, partly boosted by the supporting policy of halving the vehicle purchase tax.

The June sales of BYD Company topped 133,762 vehicles, that of SAIC-GM-Wuling Automobile reached 49,450 vehicles and Geely 29,671.