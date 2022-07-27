Biz / Auto

Small eyes do not mean I am a bad driver!

﻿ Han Jing
Han Jing
  21:25 UTC+8, 2022-07-27       0
"Let me repeat, my eyes are small but I'm not falling asleep at the wheel."
﻿ Han Jing
Han Jing
  21:25 UTC+8, 2022-07-27       0

A blogger, "DerekTLM," on Weibo grumbled on the social media platform Monday that the smart driving system of China's electric automaker Xpeng Motors frequently warned him for being sleepy or distracted simply because of his small eyes.

"Let me repeat, my eyes are small but I'm not falling asleep at the wheel," he posted.

"Do we small-eyed people not deserve using the Navigation Guided Pilot?"

He also mentioned Xpeng CEO He Xiaopeng in his Weibo post, asking for a system upgrade.

Small eyes do not mean I am a bad driver!
DerekTLM / Weibo

The system keeps deducting points for determining DerekTLM being distracted often.

Small eyes do not mean I am a bad driver!
DerekTLM / Weibo

DerekTLM posted a selfie on Weibo on Wednesday.

He Xiaopeng made a quick response on Weibo about two hours later and mentioned a staff member directly in charge of the autopilot function for follow-up in his responsive post. Xpeng Motors also responded on the official Weibo account minutes later that they had received the requirements.

There is a similar case. A well-known auto blogger Chang Yan (Weibo ID: "常岩CY") with nearly 1.2 million followers on Weibo had "ache" alike in his eyes and forwarded DerekTLM's post on the same day.

In his case, the eyes are so small that they often trigger the Driver Monitor System by mistake with the system determining his eyes closed. Chang said the DMS of most auto brands based on eye monitoring failed for him. He was worried that his eye size might prevent him from using some advanced functions of driver assistant system.

Small eyes do not mean I am a bad driver!
Chang Yan / Weibo

Auto blogger Chang Yan

He applauded Xpeng's quick response and called himself "a corner case with hell difficulty" in the hope of helping domestic smart car industry move forward.

DMS conceived to monitor the in-cabin vehicle alertness, the DMS is critical for supporting highly autonomous driving functions, not only by recognizing the driver, but also monitoring the level of vigilance and detecting the earliest drowsiness signals.

A total of 543,300 new passenger cars in China were equipped with DMS in 2021, a 228.87 percent of surge compared to the same period in 2020, Dahe News reported. Meanwhile, quite a few drivers also expressed their concerns over privacy under the monitoring.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Xiang
He Xiaopeng
Weibo
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     