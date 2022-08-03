Biz / Auto

China's passenger car sales maintain robust growth in July: report

Xinhua
  19:44 UTC+8, 2022-08-03       0
China's passenger car market continued to see robust sales growth in July thanks to a boost in consumer sentiment and restored production, according to a report released Wednesday.
Xinhua
  19:44 UTC+8, 2022-08-03       0

China's passenger car market continued to see robust sales growth in July thanks to a boost in consumer sentiment and restored production, according to a report released Wednesday.

Some 1.77 million passenger cars were sold via retail channels last month, up 17 percent year on year, showed initial statistics in the report by the China Passenger Car Association.

Wholesales of passenger cars came in at 2.12 million units in July, up 40 percent year on year.

Car sales maintained relatively high growth, as pro-consumption measures effectively bolstered market confidence and vehicle production basically resumed normalcy after sporadic COVID-19 resurgences were contained, the report noted.

It added that owing to the favorable conditions, the auto market has witnessed sound momentum in this year's slack season of July.

In June, the country's carmakers raked in a total of 835.1 billion yuan (US$123 billion) in revenues, up 21 percent year on year, and their combined profits stood at 59.5 billion yuan, 47 percent higher than a year ago.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Huizhi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     