China reports record car exports in July

  20:42 UTC+8, 2022-08-11       0
China's exports of automobiles reached a new monthly record in July, industrial data showed Thursday.
The country's auto firms exported about 290,000 units of cars last month, up 67 percent year on year and 16.5 percent over June, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.

July's exports of new energy vehicles totaled 54,000 units, surging nearly 90 percent over June.

In the first seven months of 2022, automobile exports reached about 1.51 million units, with passenger vehicles taking the lion's share.

The whole year's car exports might top 2.4 million units, the association estimated.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Huizhi
