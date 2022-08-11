Biz / Auto

XPeng cooperating with probe after fatal car crash

﻿ Huang Yixuan
Huang Yixuan
  21:22 UTC+8, 2022-08-11       0
EV manufacturer XPeng says it's cooperating with related departments in an investigation into a fatal car crash caused by a XPeng P7 vehicle with its driver assistance system on.
﻿ Huang Yixuan
Huang Yixuan
  21:22 UTC+8, 2022-08-11       0

Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer XPeng said on Thursday that it's cooperating with related departments in an investigation into a fatal car crash caused by a XPeng P7 vehicle model with its driver assistance system on.

News and online sources have reported on the car accident in Ningbo City of neighboring Zhejiang Province on Wednesday, which involved an XPeng P7 that smashed into a broken-down vehicle parked in front of it on the lane.

The accident caused the death of the person standing at the end of the car in front.

XPeng Motors responded on Thursday, saying that the traffic police department has already begun investigating the accident, and officials from the local XPeng store immediately rushed to the scene to assist in handling the case.

The company will fully cooperate with relevant departments in conducting the investigation and stay on top of the follow-up. It will also assist the customer to deal with related matters.

In addition, the XPeng official expressed grief and regret at the loss of life in the accident.

Jiemian News quoted a responsible company official as saying that since the accident had caused casualties, the first principle was to pacify the victims, and the second is to cooperate fully with the investigation in line with the authorities' requirements.

It is worth noting that the crash happened when the P7 driver was using the Lane Centering Control, a driver assistance function of XPeng, with the speed set at a highway limit of 80 kilometers per hour.

According to the P7 driver, the warning didn't work before the crash, adding that he was also distracted at the time.

XPeng's user manual warns several times that the LCC is a driver assistance function, not a fully self-driving attribute, and that the driver still needs to keep his hands on the steering wheel even after the LCC function is activated, and should take over the steering wheel when necessary.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     