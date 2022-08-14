Mercedes-Benz to recall over 10,000 imported cars in China

Mercedes-Benz (China) Automotive Sales Co. has initiated a recall of over 10,000 imported cars from the Chinese market over safety concerns.

Mercedes-Benz (China) Automotive Sales Co. has initiated a recall of over 10,000 imported cars from the Chinese market over safety concerns, said the country's top quality watchdog.

The recall, filed by the company to the State Administration for Market Regulation, involves 11,212 GLE SUV and GLS SUV vehicles manufactured between October 28, 2018, and November 8, 2021, as well as 660 EQS vehicles produced between September 3, 2021, and November 25, 2021.

The company will start to recall the affected GLE SUVs and GLS SUVs from August 15. The ground cable of the vehicles' storage batteries may not function properly, which may trigger fire risks.

It will begin the recall of the affected EQS vehicles from September 1, saying that the screw threads on traction fasteners on the vehicles' front and rear bumpers may not meet specifications, which may lead to safety risks.

The carmaker promised to check and fix or replace the defective parts free of charge.