Tesla Shanghai factory achieves milestone with 1m car production

US carmaker Tesla's Shanghai Gigafactory has produced 1 million vehicles in three years, creating a milestone, the company said on Monday.

Established in 2019, Tesla Gigafactory in Shanghai is the carmaker's first Gigafactory outside the United States, with an industrial chain localization rate of more than 95 percent and 99.99 percent of the employees being Chinese.

The factory, an important export center for Tesla, exported 97,182 automobiles in the January-June period, compared to the 41,770 units in the same period last year, according to Tesla China.

Tesla delivered a record high of 77,938 vehicles in China in June, up 177 percent year on year. Its Shanghai Gigafactory produced nearly 300,000 vehicles in the first half of this year.