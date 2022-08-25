Biz / Auto

China unveils plan to boost NEV charging on highways

Xinhua
  18:54 UTC+8, 2022-08-25       0
Chinese authorities released an action plan on Thursday to facilitate the construction of charging infrastructure along highways to bolster the development of new-energy vehicles.
Xinhua
  18:54 UTC+8, 2022-08-25       0

Chinese authorities released an action plan on Thursday to facilitate the construction of charging infrastructure along highways in a bid to bolster the development of new-energy vehicles.

The plan was jointly issued by the Ministry of Transport, the National Energy Administration, the State Grid Corporation of China and the China Southern Power Grid.

By the end of 2022, basic charging services for new-energy vehicles will be provided at expressway service areas nationwide, except in the alpine and high-altitude areas, the plan said.

By 2023, basic charging services will be provided in the service areas of state and provincial trunk highways with mature conditions, it added.

Efforts will be made to accelerate the construction and renovation of the charging infrastructure on the existing land and parking spaces in the service areas of the expressways and state and provincial trunk highways, it said.

The government will extend financial support to the construction of the charging infrastructure, and power grid enterprises will step up investment to ensure charging capacity, it said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Huizhi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     