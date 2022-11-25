﻿
Tesla to recall 67,698 vehicles in China

Electric carmaker Tesla is recalling 67,698 vehicles in China over software problems, which involve imported Model S and Model X vehicles, China's top watchdog said Friday.
Electric carmaker Tesla is recalling 67,698 vehicles in China over software problems, which involve imported Model S and Model X vehicles, China's top watchdog said Friday.

The recall covers parts of the vehicles produced between September 25, 2013 and November 21, 2020, according to a statement filed with the State Administration for Market Regulation.

Due to software faults, the battery management system will miscalculate and display warnings such as "maintenance required" and "safe parking" on the screen. As a result, the vehicle will gradually stop power output and this may lead to collisions in extreme cases.

The company has promised to conduct free software updates on the recalled vehicles to fix the problem.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
