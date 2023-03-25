﻿
Chinese-branded passenger car sales surge 37.3 pct in February

Xinhua
  16:25 UTC+8, 2023-03-25       0
Chinese-branded passenger car manufacturers got off to a good start this year, occupying a higher market share, the latest industry data showed.
Chinese-branded passenger car manufacturers got off to a good start this year, occupying a higher market share, the latest industry data showed.

In February, 873,000 Chinese-branded passenger cars were sold, up 15.2 percent month on month and 37.3 percent year on year, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

The market share of domestic passenger-car makers increased to 52.8 percent last month, up 10.1 percentage points from a year ago.

Sales of Chinese-branded passenger cars reached 1.63 million units from January to February, accounting for 52.3 percent of the country's total passenger car sales, up 7.6 percentage points from a year ago, CAAM data showed.

