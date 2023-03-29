﻿
BYD reports surging net profits in 2022, up 445.86% on year

Xinhua
  09:00 UTC+8, 2023-03-29       0
China's leading new energy vehicle (NEV) manufacturer BYD Company Limited on Tuesday reported surges in both revenue and net profits in 2022.

Its net profits stood at 16.62 billion yuan (US$2.4 billion), up 445.86 percent year on year, according to the company's annual report.

Its revenue soared 96.2 percent to roughly 424 billion yuan last year.

Sales of automobiles and auto products saw strong year-on-year growth in 2022, driving a significant improvement in earnings, according to the company.

The report said BYD ranked first in global NEV sales in 2022. The company had a domestic NEV market share of 27 percent last year, up nearly 10 percentage points from 2021.

In 2022, BYD accelerated the development of its overseas markets, with its new energy passenger cars entering markets like Australia, Japan and Brazil.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
