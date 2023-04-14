Anting International Automobile City expands development

With an area of 100 square kilometers, the Anting Shanghai International Automobile City in Jiading boasts a full industrial chain, and comprehensive manufacturing capabilities.

Shanghai's suburban Jiading District is actively supporting automobile enterprises, giving full play to their role in promoting high-quality development.



It has been awarded as a five-star demonstration base for four consecutive years. It's an impressive achievement, given that out of the 585 demonstration bases that were evaluated, only 28, or 6.7 percent of them, were awarded a five-star rating in 2021.

It's also among only two companies in Shanghai that have received a five-star rating for four years in a row, according to Pan Xiaohong, managing director of the company.

Having set up a number of characteristic industrial parks such as the Shanghai Auto-Tech Innovation Park, the New Energy Port, the Shanghai Intelligent Vehicle Software Park, and the National Science and Technology Park of Tongji University Jiading Campus, it's now home to a large number of leading companies in the field of intelligent transportation, autonomous driving, connected vehicles, and new-energy vehicles.

Z-One Tech, as an example, has an office in the Shanghai Auto-Tech Innovation Park. It's positioned as a platform-based technology company with a registered capital of 3.7 billion yuan (US$541 million).

In the nearly three years since its establishment, the company has consistently focused on the development of intelligent vehicle technology bases. It offers a full life-cycle operation and upgraded services, enabling its customers to quickly build intelligent cars with differentiated and seamless experiences.

Z-One has created and mass-produced the first full-stack technology solution in the automotive industry.

IM Motors, an electric vehicle between automobile manufacturer SAIC Motor and Chinese technology companies Zhangjiang Hi-Tech and Alibaba Group, was founded in Shanghai, developed in Shanghai, and based in Shanghai.

As a flagship brand under SAIC Motors, IM focuses on building high-end pure electric intelligent vehicles.

Currently, the company has launched two models: the full-size luxury electric sedan car IM L7, and IM LS7, an intelligent pure electric mid-size luxury SUV.

It noted that IM LS7, which just began nationwide deliveries in early March, successfully ranked among the top three in delivery volume for China's pure electric SUVs above 300,000 yuan in its first month.