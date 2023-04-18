Auto Shanghai showcasing latest products and technologies

9 Photos | View Slide Show ›

Dong Jun / SHINE

























The 2023 Auto Shanghai opened to the media on Tuesday and runs until April 27.





The 20th Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition, or Auto Shanghai, opened to the media on Tuesday and runs until April 27, with major brands unveiling their strategies and showcasing their latest products and technologies.

With the theme of "Embracing the New Era of Automobile Industry," this year's exhibition focuses on a range of hot topics, including new energy, intelligent connectivity, hydrogen fuel and smart cars.

The fair this year attracted the active participation of more than 1,000 exhibitors and will occupy an exhibition area of over 360,000 square meters, spread across 13 halls of the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai).

From April 18 to 19, major auto companies and related exhibitors would hold 150 news conferences from their booths and meeting rooms, marking the opening of Auto Shanghai 2023.

Dong Jun / SHINE

The exhibition showcases Shanghai's technological and innovative strengths, and serves as a prominent platform for global car manufacturers to display their latest products and technologies. As one of Shanghai's most significant events, the exhibition not only boosts confidence in the auto market but also increases automobile consumption, invigorates the industry, and promotes cooperation for high-quality development.

Global auto enterprises eagerly flocked to Shanghai to tap into the vibrant Chinese market. Automakers from both domestic and international markets are showcasing their latest offerings at the exhibition. As the first Class-A auto show of the year, Auto Shanghai 2023 has drawn the attention of the global automobile industry.

Dong Jun / SHINE

Leading overseas brands and their joint ventures with Chinese enterprises, including BMW&MINI, Audi Brand, Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen Brand, Lincoln and Nissan, are all participating in the exhibition. The six major domestic automobile groups – FAW, Dongfeng Motor, SAIC Group, Changan Automobile, BAIC Motor and GAC Grou – are also exhibiting their lineups alongside their group images. Luxury brands and luxurious modified cars, new energy brands and motorcycle brands are also actively taking part in the show.

Also of note, the Auto Tech and Supply Chain section of Auto Shanghai this year covers a net exhibition area of over 30,000 sq m, showcasing the latest technological advancements that are revolutionizing the auto industry.

More than half of the World Top 100 Tier-1 auto parts suppliers including Bosch, ZF, FORVIA, Continental, Valeo, and Schaeffler are participating in the show, presenting their latest key automotive technologies and developments, as are domestic auto parts manufacturers including Huawei Digital Power, Wuling Motors and Lingyun Industries.

Dong Jun / SHINE

As the automobile industry continued to evolve, leading players in the future mobility industry, such as Baidu, Huawei, Horizon Robotics, Unity China and Westwell, along with nearly 100 other top companies in auto chips, radar, ADAS, autonomous driving solutions, IOV, and high-precision mapping, would provide a comprehensive interpretation of the future development direction of automobile electrification, intelligence, networking and information technology. These efforts would promote the deep integration of the automobile, electronics, software, communication, transportation and other related industries.

Additionally, new-energy suppliers including CATL, Samsung SDI, SVOLT, EVE and FinDreams would showcase the latest technologies and products related to batteries, electric motors, electric control, and more.