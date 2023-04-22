﻿
Biz / Auto

China's used car sales continue steady expansion in March

Xinhua
  22:18 UTC+8, 2023-04-22       0
China's used automobile sales continued to rise steadily in March, data from the China Automobile Dealers Association shows.
Xinhua
  22:18 UTC+8, 2023-04-22       0

China's used automobile sales continued to rise steadily in March, data from the China Automobile Dealers Association shows.

Last month, about 1.57 million used vehicles changed hands in the country, surging 18.9 percent from the same period last year and up 7.4 percent from February, according to the association.

In the first quarter of this year, more than 4.27 million second-hand vehicles were traded in China, jumping 10.18 percent year on year.

The implementation of China's policies on encouraging large-scale and standardized business operations in the sector will promote the healthy growth of the market, said the association. It also emphasized the role of the ongoing 20th Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition in boosting China's auto consumption.

The association made a positive forecast for the used car market, noting the gradual recovery of consumption and business confidence will lead the market into an upward cycle.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     