﻿
Biz / Auto

China's auto sales surge 82.7% in April with about 2.16 million

Xinhua
  19:07 UTC+8, 2023-05-11       0
China's auto sales soared 82.7 percent year on year to about 2.16 million units in April, data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers showed Thursday.
Xinhua
  19:07 UTC+8, 2023-05-11       0

China's auto sales soared 82.7 percent year on year to about 2.16 million units in April, data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers showed Thursday.

Auto sales reached about 8.24 million units in the first four months, up 7.1 percent from the same period a year ago.

In April, sales of passenger vehicles rose 87.7 percent year on year to 1.81 million units.

The association attributed the significant yearly increase in auto sales to a low base in April 2022, adding that the steady rebound of the Chinese economy is conducive to further bolstering the demand for automobiles in the country.

New energy vehicles (NEVs) sustained a robust growth momentum last month. Sales of NEVs soared over 110 percent year on year to 636,000 units, with the NEV market share reaching 29.5 percent.

Another bright spot was the rapid growth of auto exports. In April, the country's automakers exported 376,000 units of vehicles, soaring 170 percent year on year. On a monthly basis, auto exports went up by 3.3 percent.

The association has, however, called for vigilance on challenges facing the auto sector, such as relatively weak market demand, carmakers' operation pressure and mounting external uncertainties.

More should be done to further facilitate the implementation of policies on stabilizing and expanding auto consumption, tap the potential of auto purchase, and promote the steady expansion of the auto market, the association added.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     