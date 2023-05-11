China's auto sales surge 82.7% in April with about 2.16 million

China's auto sales soared 82.7 percent year on year to about 2.16 million units in April, data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers showed Thursday.

Auto sales reached about 8.24 million units in the first four months, up 7.1 percent from the same period a year ago.

In April, sales of passenger vehicles rose 87.7 percent year on year to 1.81 million units.

The association attributed the significant yearly increase in auto sales to a low base in April 2022, adding that the steady rebound of the Chinese economy is conducive to further bolstering the demand for automobiles in the country.

New energy vehicles (NEVs) sustained a robust growth momentum last month. Sales of NEVs soared over 110 percent year on year to 636,000 units, with the NEV market share reaching 29.5 percent.

Another bright spot was the rapid growth of auto exports. In April, the country's automakers exported 376,000 units of vehicles, soaring 170 percent year on year. On a monthly basis, auto exports went up by 3.3 percent.

The association has, however, called for vigilance on challenges facing the auto sector, such as relatively weak market demand, carmakers' operation pressure and mounting external uncertainties.

More should be done to further facilitate the implementation of policies on stabilizing and expanding auto consumption, tap the potential of auto purchase, and promote the steady expansion of the auto market, the association added.