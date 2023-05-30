Chinese have more faith in green-energy vehicles than global peers: report

According to the 2023 3M State of Science Index, 94 percent of Chinese (vs 84 percent globally) believe electric vehicles help minimize pollution.

Chinese people have more faith in green-energy vehicles than their global peers, a recent report shows.

According to the 2023 3M State of Science Index, 94 percent of Chinese (vs 84 percent globally) believe electric vehicles help minimize pollution. In addition, 91 percent (vs 77 percent globally) say that by 2032, all countries should require new vehicles that are manufactured to be electric or hybrid.

The International Energy Agency expects over 14 million electric vehicles to be sold globally in 2023, a year-on-year increase of 35 percent. China, Europe and the United States are the three major markets, with China in the lead as last year the country accounted for 60 percent of worldwide sales of electric vehicles.

The index is part of the 3M Forward report released at the company's China R&D center in Shanghai.

The report highlights how materials science-based innovation at scale can help society progress amid three unstoppable forces shaping our planet: climate change and resource scarcity, shifting demographics and social change, and convergence of the physical and digital worlds.