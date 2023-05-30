﻿
Biz / Auto

Chinese have more faith in green-energy vehicles than global peers: report

﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  20:47 UTC+8, 2023-05-30       0
According to the 2023 3M State of Science Index, 94 percent of Chinese (vs 84 percent globally) believe electric vehicles help minimize pollution.
﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  20:47 UTC+8, 2023-05-30       0

Chinese people have more faith in green-energy vehicles than their global peers, a recent report shows.

According to the 2023 3M State of Science Index, 94 percent of Chinese (vs 84 percent globally) believe electric vehicles help minimize pollution. In addition, 91 percent (vs 77 percent globally) say that by 2032, all countries should require new vehicles that are manufactured to be electric or hybrid.

The International Energy Agency expects over 14 million electric vehicles to be sold globally in 2023, a year-on-year increase of 35 percent. China, Europe and the United States are the three major markets, with China in the lead as last year the country accounted for 60 percent of worldwide sales of electric vehicles.

The index is part of the 3M Forward report released at the company's China R&D center in Shanghai.

The report highlights how materials science-based innovation at scale can help society progress amid three unstoppable forces shaping our planet: climate change and resource scarcity, shifting demographics and social change, and convergence of the physical and digital worlds.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     