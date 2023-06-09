China's auto sales rise 27.9% in May, surpassing 2.38 million

China's auto sales rose 27.9 percent year on year to over 2.38 million units in May, data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers showed Friday.

Auto sales reached about 10.62 million units in the first five months of 2023, up 11.1 percent from the same period a year ago.