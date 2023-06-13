Toyota to launch EV powered by solid-state battery as soon as 2027

Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corp. plans to launch an electric vehicle (EV) powered by an all-solid-state battery as early as 2027.

Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corp. plans to launch an electric vehicle (EV) powered by an all-solid-state battery as early as 2027, with the technology expected to more than double the car's driving range from a single charge, local media reported Tuesday.

The Japanese automaker revealed the plans in a recent briefing at a research base in Shizuoka prefecture as it aims to put next-generation all-solid-state batteries into practical use in 2027 or 2028, according to Nikkei Asia.

Extending the life of solid-state batteries has been an issue keeping the technology from attaining commercial viability, but Toyota says that it has overcome that challenge, said the report, adding that clearing the next hurdle of developing mass-production capabilities holds the potential for redrawing the EV landscape.

All-solid-state batteries, which can endure temperatures of over 100 degrees Celsius and are more resistant to deterioration, can be charged in under 10 minutes and power a vehicle over a range of 1,200 kilometers, 2.4 times that of conventional lithium-ion batteries, it added.

Previously seen as reluctant to embrace all-battery vehicles, the automaker only sold about 20,000 EVs globally last year, but it announced in April that it plans to introduce 10 new EV models by 2026 and sell 1.5 million battery EVs annually.