﻿
Biz / Auto

Toyota to launch EV powered by solid-state battery as soon as 2027

Xinhua
  20:28 UTC+8, 2023-06-13       0
Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corp. plans to launch an electric vehicle (EV) powered by an all-solid-state battery as early as 2027.
Xinhua
  20:28 UTC+8, 2023-06-13       0

Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corp. plans to launch an electric vehicle (EV) powered by an all-solid-state battery as early as 2027, with the technology expected to more than double the car's driving range from a single charge, local media reported Tuesday.

The Japanese automaker revealed the plans in a recent briefing at a research base in Shizuoka prefecture as it aims to put next-generation all-solid-state batteries into practical use in 2027 or 2028, according to Nikkei Asia.

Extending the life of solid-state batteries has been an issue keeping the technology from attaining commercial viability, but Toyota says that it has overcome that challenge, said the report, adding that clearing the next hurdle of developing mass-production capabilities holds the potential for redrawing the EV landscape.

All-solid-state batteries, which can endure temperatures of over 100 degrees Celsius and are more resistant to deterioration, can be charged in under 10 minutes and power a vehicle over a range of 1,200 kilometers, 2.4 times that of conventional lithium-ion batteries, it added.

Previously seen as reluctant to embrace all-battery vehicles, the automaker only sold about 20,000 EVs globally last year, but it announced in April that it plans to introduce 10 new EV models by 2026 and sell 1.5 million battery EVs annually.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     