China's commercial vehicle sales soar 15.8% in H1

Xinhua
  16:54 UTC+8, 2023-07-13       0
China's commercial vehicle production and sales logged robust growth in the first half of this year (H1), data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers showed.
China's commercial vehicle production and sales logged robust growth in the first half of this year (H1), data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers showed.

During the period, sales of commercial vehicles surged 15.8 percent year on year to 1.971 million units, while the output of such vehicles jumped 16.9 percent to 1.967 million units, according to the association.

In H1, production and sales of coaches and trucks both registered double-digit growth compared with the same period last year, with coach sales rising 24.3 percent to 223,000 units, the data showed.

In June alone, sales of commercial vehicles stood at 355,000 units, up 26.3 percent from the same period of 2022.

The output of such vehicles reached 342,000 units last month, climbing 31.3 percent year on year, the data also revealed.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
