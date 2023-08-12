China vehicle sales down 1.4% to 2.39 million In July

China's vehicle sales went down 1.4 percent year on year to 2.39 million units in July, data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers has shown.

The country's vehicle output fell 2.2 percent year on year to 2.4 million units last month.

During the first seven months, vehicle production climbed 7.4 percent to reach 15.65 million units, down from a 9.3 percent increase in the first half of the year.

Sales rose 7.9 percent to 15.63 million units during the seven-month period, down from a 9.8 percent rise in the first half of the year.