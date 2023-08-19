Shanghai ports export over 1 mln automobiles in January-July

Shanghai ports exported 1.02 million vehicles in the first seven months of 2023, up 54.8 percent over the same period last year, local customs said Friday.

Since the beginning of this year, a daily average of more than 2,000 automobiles have been exported from the Haitong international automobile terminal, one of China's largest auto-export terminals, in Shanghai to more than 100 countries and regions around the world, according to Shanghai customs.

The terminal exported 567,000 cars from January to July, of which more than 30 percent were new energy vehicles (NEVs).

The Nangang terminal in southeast Shanghai saw 176,000 vehicles exported during the same period. Among them, NEVs accounted for 80 percent, and NEV exports increased by more than 70 percent year on year.