﻿
Biz / Auto

Shanghai ports export over 1 mln automobiles in January-July

Xinhua
  23:57 UTC+8, 2023-08-19       0
Shanghai ports exported 1.02 million vehicles in the first seven months of 2023, up 54.8 percent over the same period last year, local customs said Friday.
Xinhua
  23:57 UTC+8, 2023-08-19       0

Shanghai ports exported 1.02 million vehicles in the first seven months of 2023, up 54.8 percent over the same period last year, local customs said Friday.

Since the beginning of this year, a daily average of more than 2,000 automobiles have been exported from the Haitong international automobile terminal, one of China's largest auto-export terminals, in Shanghai to more than 100 countries and regions around the world, according to Shanghai customs.

The terminal exported 567,000 cars from January to July, of which more than 30 percent were new energy vehicles (NEVs).

The Nangang terminal in southeast Shanghai saw 176,000 vehicles exported during the same period. Among them, NEVs accounted for 80 percent, and NEV exports increased by more than 70 percent year on year.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     