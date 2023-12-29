China's car brand Hongqi debuts new concierge car

Hongqi, a car brand under China's leading automaker FAW Group Co., Ltd., debuted its new luxury concierge car on Thursday.

The company announced that the vehicles will be ready for release in 2024, addressing the needs of both long- and short-distance travel for tourism, business meetings, and VIP receptions.

Equipped with a self-developed 3.0T V6 engine, the car offers a diverse range of seating layouts, with 17, 19, 20, and 23 seats. It also features double-layer soundproof glass, ensuring that the noise during long-distance highway travel is only 66.9 decibels.

Hongqi, meaning "red flag," is China's iconic sedan brand. Established in 1958, the brand has seen its vehicles used in parades for national celebrations. Its producer, FAW Group, founded in 1953 in the northeastern city of Changchun, Jilin Province, is regarded as the cradle of China's auto industry.