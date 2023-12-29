Biz / Auto

China's car brand Hongqi debuts new concierge car

Xinhua
  17:00 UTC+8, 2023-12-29       0
Hongqi, a car brand under China's leading automaker FAW Group Co., Ltd., debuted its new luxury concierge car on Thursday.
Xinhua
  17:00 UTC+8, 2023-12-29       0

Hongqi, a car brand under China's leading automaker FAW Group Co., Ltd., debuted its new luxury concierge car on Thursday.

The company announced that the vehicles will be ready for release in 2024, addressing the needs of both long- and short-distance travel for tourism, business meetings, and VIP receptions.

Equipped with a self-developed 3.0T V6 engine, the car offers a diverse range of seating layouts, with 17, 19, 20, and 23 seats. It also features double-layer soundproof glass, ensuring that the noise during long-distance highway travel is only 66.9 decibels.

Hongqi, meaning "red flag," is China's iconic sedan brand. Established in 1958, the brand has seen its vehicles used in parades for national celebrations. Its producer, FAW Group, founded in 1953 in the northeastern city of Changchun, Jilin Province, is regarded as the cradle of China's auto industry.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     