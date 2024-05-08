China's passenger vehicle sales up 9% in Jan-April

China's retail sales of passenger cars reached nearly 6.42 million units in the first four months of this year, marking an increase of 9 percent year on year.

China's retail sales of passenger cars reached nearly 6.42 million units in the first four months of this year, marking an increase of 9 percent year on year, according to data from an industry association.

In April alone, sales of passenger cars decreased 2 percent year on year to nearly 1.59 million units, data from the China Passenger Car Association showed.

During the January-April period, nearly 2.48 million units of new energy vehicles (NEVs) were sold through retail channels, surging 35 percent year on year.

Retail sales of NEVs stood at 706,000 units in April, up 34 percent from a year ago, the association said.