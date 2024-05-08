﻿
Biz / Auto

China's passenger vehicle sales up 9% in Jan-April

Xinhua
  19:22 UTC+8, 2024-05-08       0
China's retail sales of passenger cars reached nearly 6.42 million units in the first four months of this year, marking an increase of 9 percent year on year.
Xinhua
  19:22 UTC+8, 2024-05-08       0

China's retail sales of passenger cars reached nearly 6.42 million units in the first four months of this year, marking an increase of 9 percent year on year, according to data from an industry association.

In April alone, sales of passenger cars decreased 2 percent year on year to nearly 1.59 million units, data from the China Passenger Car Association showed.

During the January-April period, nearly 2.48 million units of new energy vehicles (NEVs) were sold through retail channels, surging 35 percent year on year.

Retail sales of NEVs stood at 706,000 units in April, up 34 percent from a year ago, the association said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     