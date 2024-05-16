BYD introduces its first pickup truck, the Shark, in Mexico

BYD launched its first pickup truck, the BYD Shark, in Mexico on May 14. Positioned as a new-energy intelligent luxury pickup developed for the global market, it is BYD's first global product launch outside China. The company is promising to redefine the global plug-in hybrid pickup market with advanced technology and diverse user-centric features.

The launch, themed "Hybrid Power, Wild Spirit," showcased an immersive display of innovative intelligent experiences and all-terrain extreme off-road scenarios, transforming into a "technological theme park" brimming with exploratory fun and interactions.

Stella Li, executive vice president of BYD and CEO of BYD Americas, said: "As a global leader in new-energy technology, BYD remains committed to crafting innovative solutions for users worldwide. With the introduction of our inaugural new-energy pickup, BYD Shark, we're poised to redefine the conventional fuel pickup landscape through advanced technology, providing users with a lifestyle characterized by boundless opportunities. BYD is now ushering in the era of the global new-energy pickup."

Power of design creates personalized and functional pickups

As a mid-to-large size pickup, the BYD Shark has a wheelbase of 3,260 millimeters, with a wheelbase ratio of 59.7 percent, ensuring a spacious and opulent riding experience. Guided by BYD's design director, Wolfgang Egger, the truck draws inspiration from sharks, seamlessly blending futuristic technology with raw power. The vehicle features full-length LED lights at the front, reminiscent of a shark’s open mouth, exuding a fierce and captivating presence. Its side proportions, marked by fluid body lines, mirror the graceful movement of a shark through deep waters. At the rear, a through-type tail light, inspired by a shark’s tail fin, underscores the fusion of natural and technological aesthetics.



The interior design was created by Michele Jauch-Paganetti, BYD's interior design director, drawing inspiration from spaceship consoles. Boasting a 10.25-inch LCD instrument panel and a 12.8-inch adaptive rotating screen, the Shark's cabin sets a new standard for functionality and modern ambiance. The rear row seats, featuring a 27-degree recline angle, revolutionize the conventional design of pickup rear tows, delivering a blend of comfort and luxury technology within its intelligent cockpit.

New-energy tech enhances versatility and reliability

The DMO Super Hybrid Off-road Platform, a core technology of the Shark, is a revolutionary innovation, combining rugged off-road capability and safety features with the comfort of an SUV, while maintaining impressive energy efficiency. This technology integrates a non-load-bearing frame designed for hybrids, the world’s first longitudinal EHS drive assembly, cell to chassis (CTC) technology, rear-wheel drive assembly designed for pickup trucks, and double-wishbone independent suspension at the front and rear end, perfectly balancing performance and comfort.



In terms of power, the Shark, with its dedicated rear-drive powertrain, EHS electric hybrid system, and a 1.5T high-power engine, reaches a peak power of over 430 horsepower, equivalent to a 4.0L V8 engine. It can accelerate from 0 to 100 kilometers in 5.7 seconds, far surpassing other models in its pickup category.

Harnessing the prowess of intelligent electric AWD, the Shark can precisely adjust the torque distribution between its front and rear wheels in milliseconds, aligning with the optimal adhesion coefficient across diverse road surfaces. The robust power combined with precise electronic control marks a paradigm shift from conventional fuel-based AWD systems, delivering a heightened level of reliability and ease to pickup users seeking off-road adventures.

The DMO technology also helps pickups transcend the conundrum of elevated energy consumption and environmental pollution. Compared to other fuel-powered pickups in its class, the Shark achieves a 40 percent reduction in fuel consumption, even when operating at low battery levels, reshaping the perception of pickups as high-energy consumption vehicles.

As a plug-in hybrid model, the Shark, boasting dual fuel and electric power modes, attains remarkable endurance. Garnering a comprehensive cruising range of 840 kilometers under NEDC conditions, alongside a pure EV endurance of 100km, it effortlessly accommodates urban commuting and interstate travel.

Beyond its exceptional performance and driving experience, the Shark prioritizes safety. Integrating the ultra-high safety Blade Battery and a high-strength steel frame through CTC technology, it ensures robust protection. The Blade Battery functions both as an energy unit and a structural component, fortifying both battery and vehicle safety with multi-layered defense. A 22-percent increase in body torsional rigidity significantly enhances handling and stability, bolstering reliability on challenging off-road terrain.

The new truck has a front and rear double-wishbone independent suspension system, balancing driving agility and passenger comfort to provide an unmatched driving and riding experience. Built upon the DM super hybrid technology architecture, the motor-driven mode encompasses over 80 percent of comprehensive working conditions, allowing a serene and smooth journey.

It also offers enhanced expandability and more extensive modification opportunities for a user’s individual needs. With the VTOL (vehicle-to-load) function, the vehicle transitions into a “mobile power station,” catering to a myriad of outdoor power demands and scenarios, thus amplifying convenience and enjoyment for pickup enthusiasts.

Leverage smart tech to improve sophistication and convenience

The Shark's intelligent cockpit can integrate with a vast and diverse ecosystem. Empowered with voice control capabilities, users can manage driving modes, adjust air conditioning settings, control music playback, and execute other intelligent operations through simple voice commands.



With BYD Cloud Services, users can remotely manage their vehicles via mobile devices, easily enabling personalized settings such as pre-activating the air conditioning and adjusting seat ventilation and heating. The truck also has NFC digital key technology, allowing users to access the vehicle without a physical key, using only a smartphone or other intelligent devices.

The application of the head-up display feature gives drivers constant access to crucial driving information, thus enhancing driving safety. The vehicle also incorporates a 540-degree ultra-wide-angle panoramic view camera, enabling the driver to observe the surroundings and underside of the vehicle, simplifying path selection during off-roading.

Ushering in the global new-energy pickup era

Leveraging over two decades of profound expertise in the realm of new-energy automobiles, the new-energy intelligent luxury pickup emerges as a beacon of sustainability and technology, setting new standards in the new-energy pickup sector. In the future, the Shark will land in more countries and regions, delivering a revolutionary driving encounter for global users.



BYD has consistently embraced a development philosophy rooted in "technology-based, innovation-oriented" principles. Guided by its globalization strategy, BYD is accelerating the popularization of new-energy automobiles across numerous countries. Currently, its passenger vehicles have a presence in over 60 countries and regions, including Japan, Germany, Australia, Brazil, and the United Arab Emirates, achieving significant success in various markets and leading the wave of technological innovation in the global automobile industry.