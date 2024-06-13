Despite opposition, European Commission plans to impose provisional tariffs on Chinese EVs

The European Commission said on Wednesday that it plans to impose provisional tariffs on imports of battery electric vehicles (EVs) from China starting from July 4.

The European Commission on Wednesday pre-disclosed the level of provisional duties it would impose on imports of battery electric vehicles from China, which range from 17.4 percent to 38.1 percent.

Many European political and business leaders voiced strong opposition to the Commission's plan. BMW CEO Oliver Zipse criticized the plan as "the wrong way to go," saying that imposing such tariffs is harming the development of European car-makers, as well as the European interests themselves.

Former EU Commissioner for Transport Violeta Bulc told Xinhua that rather than erecting trade barriers, it would be better to adopt a cooperative approach, allowing European consumers to benefit from the continuous improvements of Chinese EV technology.

Croatian political analyst Kresimir Macan told Xinhua that, from a long-term perspective, the Commission's move will negatively impact the further development of the European automobile industry.

The China Chamber of Commerce to the EU stated that the European Commission's move would not only impair the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese and European automobile manufacturers and related supply chain companies, and distort the fair competition environment for Chinese EV companies in the European market, but also negatively impact the normal bilateral economic and trade exchanges in automotive and relevant sectors.

The spillover effects will challenge China-EU economic and trade relations, as well as bilateral relations, the chamber added.

A spokesperson from China's Ministry of Commerce said that the European side ignores the facts and WTO rules, ignores China's repeated strong objections, disregards the appeals and discouragement of the governments and industries of many EU member states, and persists with its trade protectionist actions. China has expressed grave concern and strong dissatisfaction and the Chinese industrial sector is deeply disappointed with and resolutely opposed to the move.

The spokesperson urged the EU to immediately correct the wrongdoings, earnestly implement the important consensus reached in the recent trilateral meeting between Chinese, French and EU leaders, and properly resolve economic and trade frictions through dialogue and consultation.

China will closely monitor the subsequent actions from the EU, and will resolutely take all necessary measures to firmly defend the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises, the spokesperson added.