China's auto sales up 8.3% in Jan-May

China's auto sales rose by 8.3 percent year on year to nearly 11.5 million units in the first five months of 2024, data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers showed Friday.

In May alone, auto sales reached approximately 2.42 million units, up 1.5 percent year on year. On a monthly basis, the May output went up by 2.5 percent.

The country's new energy vehicle (NEV) sector sustained a sound growth momentum in the January-May period.

The NEV output surged 30.7 percent in the first five months compared with the same period a year earlier to 3.93 million units, while the NEV sales hit 3.9 million units, marking a rapid increase of 32.5 percent.

China's auto exports hit 2.31 million units from January to May, jumping 31.3 percent year on year, the data showed.