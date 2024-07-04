﻿
Biz / Auto

China's carmaker BYD opens Thailand plant as its 8 millionth NEV rolls off line

Xinhua
  19:31 UTC+8, 2024-07-04       0
China's carmaker BYD opened its Thailand plant on Thursday, as its 8 millionth new energy vehicle rolled off the assembly line in the factory.
Xinhua
  19:31 UTC+8, 2024-07-04       0

China's carmaker BYD opened its Thailand plant on Thursday, as its 8 millionth new energy vehicle rolled off the assembly line in the factory, marking a milestone in the company's overseas expansion.

Located in the eastern Rayong province, BYD's Thailand plant completed its construction in just 16 months. With an annual production capacity of 150,000 vehicles, the plant's car-making operation covers stamping, painting, welding, final assembly, and producing car components.

As a world-leading automobile manufacturer and a pioneer in China's EV industry, BYD's investment in Thailand, along with its advanced production technology, will drive the development of the EV industry in Thailand and across the Association of Southeast Asian Nations region, according to Thailand's Minister of Industry Pimphattra Wichaikul.

Thailand has long been a major automobile production base in ASEAN. Under the government's investment promotion efforts, the country aims to produce EVs for 30 percent of all vehicles in the country by 2030.

Wang Chuanfu, chairman and chief executive officer of BYD, expressed gratitude to Thai customers and said the company aims to launch more pure electric and plug-in hybrid models in Thailand while promoting the upgrading of the country's automobile industry chain.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Wang Chuanfu
BYD
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     