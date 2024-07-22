Porsche China appoints new CEO amid 'challenges'

Porsche China announced the appointment of Alexander Pollich as president and CEO of Porsche China, based in Shanghai. His predecessor Michael Kirsch is taking on another position within the company.

The appointment will take effect on September 1, 2024.

Serving Porsche for over 23 years, Pollich has strong management experience. Since 2018, he has been chairman of the executive board of Porsche Deutschland. He has also served as Porsche's CEO in both the UK and Canadian markets.

"We are delighted to have secured Alexander Pollich, 57, an experienced sales professional, for the Chinese market, which is particularly challenging at this time," said Detlev von Platen, member of the executive board for sales and marketing.