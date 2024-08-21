China's commerce ministry slams unfair EU tariffs on EVs

China opposes the European Commission's plan to slap import duties of up to 36.3 percent on Chinese electric vehicles (EVs), and will take all necessary measures to defend the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises, a spokesperson with the Ministry of Commerce said Tuesday.

Last month, the commission imposed provisional additional tariffs of up to 37.6 percent on Chinese EV makers, after it launched an anti-subsidy probe on Chinese EVs in October 2023.

On Tuesday, the commission published a draft plan to make those tariffs definitive, at slightly revised rates, subject to approval by EU member states.

The commission's anti-subsidy investigation process on Chinese EVs did not comply with the rules of the World Trade Organization and was an act of "unfair competition" under the guise of "fair competition," according to the spokesperson.

During the investigation process, the Chinese government and EV industry have provided hefty legal documents and evidence materials through various means such as questionnaires, written comments, and statements at hearings. They have comprehensively and thoroughly defended against the unreasonable and non-compliant practices of the European side, the spokesperson said.

The commission's wrong practice will disrupt the stability of the global automotive supply chain and harm the interests of European consumers, said the spokesman, adding that it will also undermine the EU's green transformation and global cooperation in addressing climate change.

Noting that the two sides have conducted more than 10 rounds of technical consultations on this case since the end of June, the spokesperson called on the EU to take practical measures to prevent the escalation of trade disputes.